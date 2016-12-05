版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Castle Creek Capital Partners reports 5.1 pct stake in Guaranty Bancorp

Dec 5 Guaranty Bancorp

* Castle Creek Capital Partners IV LP reports 5.1 percent stake in Guaranty Bancorp as of Dec 2 - SEC filing

* Castle Creek Capital Partners IV - acquired voting common stock of Guaranty Bancorp because of belief that common stock represented attractive investment Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gdatHy) Further company coverage:

