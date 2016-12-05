版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:27 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T launches first 5G business customer trial with Intel and Ericsson

Dec 5 Telefonaktiebolaget Lm Ericsson :

* AT&T launches first 5G business customer trial with intel and ericsson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

