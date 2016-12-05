版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-HFF arranges $250 mln financing for four-tower residential community in Chicago's West Loop

Dec 5 HFF Inc

* HFF arranges $250 million financing for four-tower residential community in Chicago's West Loop Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐