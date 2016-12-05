版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi to explore counterbid for Actelion amid J&J talks - Bloomberg, citing sources

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Sanofi to explore counterbid for Actelion amid J&J talks - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - bloom.bg/2h0cgBl Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

