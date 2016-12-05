版本:
BRIEF-United Insurance Holdings raises capital through issuance of senior notes

Dec 5 United Insurance Holdings Corp

* United Insurance Holdings Corp. raises capital through issuance of senior notes

* Says it has raised $30 million through an offering of senior notes to private investors

* United Insurance Holdings Corp says notes will mature ten years after issue date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

