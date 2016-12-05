版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-News Corp says Elaine Chao notified co she will resign from board if and when confirmed Secretary of Transportation

Dec 5 News Corp

* News Corp - on December 2, 2016, Elaine Chao notified co that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as Secretary of Transportation Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gdg4hq) Further company coverage:

