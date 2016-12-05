版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand - Elaine Chao notified co that she will resign from board effective

Dec 5 Ingersoll-rand Plc :

* Ingersoll-Rand - on Dec 2, 2016, Elaine Chao notified co that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as secretary of transportation

* Ingersoll-Rand plc - on Dec 2, Chao notified that she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as secretary of transportation Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hbeTR9] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐