公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-Quantum corp enters into amendment with Viex Capital Advisors

Dec 5 Quantum Corp

* Quantum, on December 2, 2016 Co entered into an amendment with Viex Capital Advisors-SEC filing

* Quantum pursuant to amendment, Co has extended board observer rights of John Mutch and Raghu Rau until February 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

