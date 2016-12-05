版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-Vulcan materials says Elaine Chao notified she will resign from board effective on certain condition

Dec 5 Vulcan Materials Co

* Vulcan materials, on Dec 2, Elaine Chao notified she will resign from board effective if and when she is confirmed as secretary of transportation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

