BRIEF-Amazon could open more than 2,000 grocery stores larger than Amazon Go format - CNBC

Dec 5 (Reuters) -

* Amazon could open more than 2,000 grocery stores larger than Amazon Go format - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:

