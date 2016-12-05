版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:26 BJT

BRIEF-Four Corners Property Trust Inc files for potential stock shelf offering

Dec 5 Four Corners Property Trust Inc :

* Four Corners Property Trust Inc files for potential stock shelf offering, size not disclosed - sec filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gdl2KV] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐