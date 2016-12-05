版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Presbia files for common stock offering of up to $13.5 mln

Dec 5 Presbia Plc

* Files for common stock offering of up to $13.5 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gdlM2K) Further company coverage:

