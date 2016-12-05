版本:
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 pct passive stake in Dryships

Dec 5 Dryships Inc :

* Morgan Stanley reports 6.1 pct passive stake in Dryships Inc as of Nov. 23 Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2gdujm2] Further company coverage:

