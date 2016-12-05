版本:
BRIEF-Devon Energy announces tender offers for up to $1 billion

Dec 5 Devon Energy Corp :

* Devon Energy announces tender offers for up to $1 billion aggregate purchase price for certain outstanding debt securities

* Devon Energy Corp says tender offers will expire at 11:59 P.M., New York city time, on Jan. 3, 2017

* Devon Energy will fund tender offers with net proceeds from previously completed asset sales and financing transactions. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

