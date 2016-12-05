版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 07:04 BJT

BRIEF-Regions Financial Corp sees 2017 net charge offs 35-50 Bps

Dec 5 Regions Financial Corp :

* Regions financial corp - sees 2017 net charge offs 35-50 bps, sees 2017 average loan growth low single digits Source text bit.ly/2g3GzlL Further company coverage:

