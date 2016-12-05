版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 07:05 BJT

BRIEF-Suncor Energy successfully resolves $1.3 bln tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

Dec 5 Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy successfully resolves $1.3 billion tax dispute with Canada Revenue Agency

* Says dispute was in regards to income tax treatment of realized losses in 2007 on settlement of certain derivative contract

* Suncor Energy - Tax Court order confirms resolution of matter between Suncor and CRA, resulting in no additional taxes, interest or penalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐