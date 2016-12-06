版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 09:00 BJT

BRIEF-LGI Homes says closed 321 homes in November

Dec 5 LGI Homes Inc

* 321 homes closed in November 2016, up from 249 home closings in november 2015, representing year-over-year growth of 28.9% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

