BRIEF-Southwest Airlines says EVP, corporate services, Jeff Lamb reports open market sale of 14,534 shares of co's stock at average price of $48.1/shr

Dec 5 Southwest Airlines Co

* Southwest Airlines says EVP, corporate services, Jeff Lamb reports open market sale of 14,534 shares of co's common stock at average price of $48.1 per share on Dec 2 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gW05Cq) Further company coverage:

