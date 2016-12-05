版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 07:03 BJT

BRIEF-Sunesis Pharma Announces Presentation of Updated Results from the VALOR Trial

Dec 5 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals-Presentation of updated results from VALOR trial examining overall survival in patients age 60,older with relapsed/refractory aml

* Sunesis Pharmaceuticals - Vosaroxin's marketing authorization application for relapsed refractory AML currently under review by European Medicines Agency

* European Medicines Agency regulatory decision regarding approval is expected in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

