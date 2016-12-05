BRIEF-Facebook says Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube to come together to curb spread of "terrorist content" online

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 5 Facebook Inc
* Facebook says Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter And YouTube are coming together to help curb the spread of terrorist content online
* When alerted, "we take swift action against this kind of content in accordance with our respective policies"
* each co will continue to apply its own policies, definitions of "terrorist content" when deciding whether to remove content when match to shared hash is found
* commit to the creation of a shared industry database of "hashes" - unique digital "fingerprints"
* "participating companies can add hashes of terrorist images or videos that are identified on one of our platforms to the database"
* each company will independently determine what image and video hashes to contribute to the shared database
* "cos will begin sharing hashes of the most extreme and egregious terrorist images and videos we have removed from our services"
* no personally identifiable information will be shared, and matching content will not be automatically removed
* each co will continue to apply its practice of transparency, review for any government requests, as well as retain own appeal process for removal decisions, grievances
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.