公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 09:28 BJT

BRIEF-Celgene says patients who recieved prior HMA therapies and CC-486 had a 38 pct overall response rate

Dec 5 Celgene Corp

* patients with MDS, CMML or AML who were relapsed or refractory to prior HMA therapies and who received CC-486 had a 38% overall response rate

* Combined analysis of oral epigenetic therapy, demonstrated hematologic responses in patients who received prior epigenetic hypo-methylating agents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

