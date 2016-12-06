版本:
BRIEF-L&T Infotech completes transition phase of strategic managed services engagement with Insurity

Dec 6 Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd :

* Completes transition phase of strategic managed services engagement with insurity

* Trasnition phase was completed in 90 days Source text: (bit.ly/2g4rb8Y) Further company coverage:

