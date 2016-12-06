版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 18:13 BJT

BRIEF-Global Sources reaffirms commitment to Hong Kong

Dec 6 Global Sources Ltd

* Global Sources reaffirms commitment to Hong Kong

* Global Sources - Renewed contracts with Asiaworld-Expo management to host trade shows at Hong Kong's Asiaworld-Expo in 2019 and 2020

* Global Sources-Renewed contracts with Asiaworld-Expo management at a total contract value of approximately US$27.1 million

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐