公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 19:16 BJT

BRIEF-Medtronic's Endurant(TM) II/IIs stent graft system receives CE mark for use with chEVAR parallel graft technique

Dec 6 Medtronic Plc

* Medtronic's Endurant(TM) II/IIs stent graft system receives CE mark for use with chEVAR parallel graft technique Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

