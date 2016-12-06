版本:
BRIEF-Teledyne Technologies entered agreements that amend and restate amended and restated loan agreements, dated as of November 21, 2013

Dec 6 Teledyne Technologies Inc

* Teledyne Technologies says on December 2, co entered agreements that amend and restate amended and restated loan agreements, dated as of November 21, 2013

* Teledyne Technologies Inc says amendment extends maturity date of term loans from March 1, 2019 to January 31, 2022 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

