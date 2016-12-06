BRIEF-Performance Sports Group - U.S. court entered final order authorizing debtors to obtain post-petition secured financing on Nov. 30

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 6 Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Court approved bidding procedures for court supervised sale process of company
* Performance Sports Group - sale process where acquisition vehicle to acquire all assets of co, its North American units via bankruptcy sale process
* Performance Sports Group - on Nov 30 united states court entered final order authorizing debtors to obtain post-petition secured financing
* Performance Sports Group- Ontario court also entered orders approving dip facilities, bidding procedures and extending stay of proceedings to Feb 27, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2h1eAFE) Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.