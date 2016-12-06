版本:
BRIEF-Performance Sports Group - U.S. court entered final order authorizing debtors to obtain post-petition secured financing on Nov. 30

Dec 6 Performance Sports Group Ltd :

* Court approved bidding procedures for court supervised sale process of company

* Performance Sports Group - sale process where acquisition vehicle to acquire all assets of co, its North American units via bankruptcy sale process

* Performance Sports Group - on Nov 30 united states court entered final order authorizing debtors to obtain post-petition secured financing

* Performance Sports Group- Ontario court also entered orders approving dip facilities, bidding procedures and extending stay of proceedings to Feb 27, 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2h1eAFE) Further company coverage:

