公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 19:32 BJT

BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings sees about 2 pct-3 pct end market growth in FY 2017

Dec 6 HD Supply Holdings Inc :

* HD Supply Holdings Inc sees about 2% to 3% end market growth in FY 2017 - SEC filing Source text(bit.ly/2gfFR8D) Further company coverage:

