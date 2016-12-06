版本:
BRIEF-Oncolytics provides initial data on combination therapy with Reolysin in multiple myeloma patients

Dec 6 Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc collaborators present initial results from REO 019 study in multiple myeloma combining Reolysin, bortezomib and dexamethasone at the ash annual meeting

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc - preliminary data suggest evidence of activity and that treatment combination was well tolerated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

