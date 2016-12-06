版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-Reata pharmaceuticals files for offering of its class a common stock of up to $86.3 million - sec filing

Dec 6 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Files for offering of its class a common stock of up to $86.3 million - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2hb9zJt] Further company coverage:

