版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 19:22 BJT

BRIEF-Omnicell reports preliminary expectation for revenue for first half of 2017

Dec 6 Omnicell Inc -

* Preliminary expectation for revenue for first half 2017 is flat with that of first half of 2016- SEC filing

* Preliminary expectations of revenues for second half of 2017 are return to y-o-y organic revenue growth rates in long term 8% to 12% range Source text: [bit.ly/2gfPJz1] Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐