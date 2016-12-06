版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 19:26 BJT

BRIEF-TerraForm Power files 10-Q for 3 months ended March 31, 2016

Dec 6 TerraForm Power Inc :

* Files 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/2h22qyO) Further company coverage:

