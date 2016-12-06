版本:
BRIEF-Inogen appointed Scott Wilkinson CEO on Dec. 1

Dec 6 Inogen Inc :

* Inogen-On Dec 1, board appointed Scott Wilkinson, currently co's president and chief operating officer, to serve as president, CEO of co- sec filing

* Inogen Inc- Wilkinson will succeed Raymond Huggenberger, who is retiring from position of CEO, effective March 1, 2017

* Inogen Inc- Huggenberger will continue to serve as a member of board following his retirement as CEO Source text (bit.ly/2gfIpn6) Further company coverage:

