BRIEF-Sage announces expedited development plan for SAGE-547

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Sage Therapeutics Inc
* Sage announces expedited development plan for SAGE-547 in the treatment of postpartum depression based on FDA breakthrough therapy meeting
* Says agreement with FDA was achieved on clinical endpoints for the pivotal trials
* Sage Therapeutics says it has "clear and efficient direction for expedited development path forward" for SAGE-547 to potentially support NDA in 2018
* Sage Therapeutics says its PPD clinical program, now in phase 3, will require only minor modifications, including an increase in sample size
* Sage Therapeutics says current trials for SAGE-547 will be expanded to phase 3 trials to facilitate potential for global registration
* Says anticipates announcing top-line data from PPD registration trials in 2H 2017
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.