版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says Genuine phase 3 study reached target enrollment

Dec 6 TG Therapeutics Inc -

* TG Therapeutics Inc announces that the genuine phase 3 study has reached target enrollment

* Company expects to release top-line data from genuine phase 3 study in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐