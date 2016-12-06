版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Perma-Fix Medical announces preliminary agreement with Acsion Industries

Dec 6 Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc

* Perma-Fix Medical announces preliminary agreement with Acsion Industries

* Perma-Fix Environmental Services says agreement also to support development of a Technetium-99 (Tc-99m) generator optimized for co's patented resin

* Agreement to support development of several products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐