BRIEF-Novartis's Zykadia outperforms standard therapy in untreated lung cancer patients

Dec 6 Novartis AG:

* Novartis announces zykadia first-line study results showing 16.6 month progression-free survival in patients with ALK+ advanced NSCLC

* Novartis - data will be used to support global regulatory submissions for first-line use of zykadia in alk+ advanced nsclc patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

