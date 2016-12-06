版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:08 BJT

BRIEF-Ormat Technologies's unit concluded & signed $36 million engineering, procurement and construction contract with a unit of Cyrq energy

Dec 6 Ormat Technologies Inc

* Co's unit concluded & signed $36 million engineering, procurement and construction contract with a unit of Cyrq energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐