版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy commenced private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025

Dec 6 Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy says on Dec 6, 2016, co commenced private placement to eligible purchasers of $750 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

