BRIEF-General motors co -expands availability of rear seat reminder technology

Dec 6 General Motors Co

* General Motors Co - GM expands availability of rear seat reminder technology

* General Motors Co - rear seat reminder will be offered across many buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC vehicles by the 2018 model year Source text for Eikon: (ID:bit.ly/2g5SCPT) Further company coverage:

