版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:28 BJT

BRIEF-XBiotech completes enrollment in phase I/II study for serious staphylococcus aureus infections

Dec 6 XBiotech Inc -

* XBiotech completes enrollment in global phase I/II study for its true Human(TM) antibody treatment for serious staphylococcus aureus infections

* Company reports that top-line findings from 514G3 study should be reported in Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐