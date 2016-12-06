版本:
中国
2016年 12月 6日

BRIEF-United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp announces new operating entity in Texas, United Hunter Texas LLC

Dec 6 United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp

* United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp announces new operating entity in Texas, United Hunter Texas LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

