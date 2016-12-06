版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 21:15 BJT

BRIEF-Nike signs a 400 mln stg, 12-year extension to its existing deal with FA - Sky News, citing sources

Dec 6 Nike Inc

* Nike agreed the terms of a 400 million stg , 12-year extension to its existing deal with Football Association - Sky News, citing sources

* A new 12-year partnership with Nike will include penalties if England fail to reach major tournaments - Sky News, citing sources

