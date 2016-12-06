版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Kenon Holdings Q3 loss per share $0.90

Dec 6 Kenon Holdings Ltd :

* Kenon Holdings Ltd Q3 loss per share $0.90

* Kenon Holdings Ltd Q3 revenue $502 million Source text: (bit.ly/2g5synD) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐