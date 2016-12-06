版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 20:34 BJT

BRIEF-The Buckle Inc announces a $0.75 per share special cash dividend and a $0.25 per share regular quarterly dividend

Dec 6 Buckle Inc

* The Buckle Inc announces a $0.75 per share special cash dividend and a $0.25 per share regular quarterly dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

