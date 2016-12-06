版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 20:32 BJT

BRIEF-Spectrum Pharmaceuticals highlights survival advantage in a case match control analysis of propel study with FOLOTYN

Dec 6 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc says co highlights survival advantage in a case match control analysis of propel study with FOLOTYN

* Spectrum Pharma in retrospective, observational study, 80 patients out of 109 treated on propel study were successfully matched 1:1 with control population Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐