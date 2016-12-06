版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二

BRIEF-Codexis to supply Tate & Lyle proprietary enzyme for food ingredient production

Dec 6 Codexis Inc

* Codexis Inc - has entered into an exclusive agreement with Tate & Lyle to supply a proprietary enzyme for use in company's food ingredient production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

