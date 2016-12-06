BRIEF-Mateon announces presentation of oxi4503 AML study data

Dec 6 Mateon Therapeutics Inc -

* Mateon announces presentation of oxi4503 AML study data

* Completed enrollment in two lowest dose cohorts, third cohort now in progress

* oxi4503 was generally well tolerated in first two cohorts of study

* Across first two cohorts, 20 pct of patients achieved a complete remission

* A patient in 3.75 mg/m(2 )cohort faced dose-limiting toxicity of hypofibrinogenemia with no evidence of bleeding, which resolved with drug