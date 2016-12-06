版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 6日 星期二 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Pluristem says PLX-R18 advances into 2nd cohort of dose selection study

Dec 6 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc -

* Pluristem Therapeutics-PLX-R18 advances into 2nd cohort of dose selection study for treating acute radiation syndrome; data from 1st cohort study due in H1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐