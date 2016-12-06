BRIEF-Magellan Midstream, LBC expanding Seabrook Logistics' Houston Gulf Coast infrastructure

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO
Dec 6 Magellan Midstream Partners LP
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP- Magellan's new crude oil pipeline segment is also expected to be operational during mid-2018
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Seabrook Logistics is connecting its facility to Magellan's Houston crude oil distribution system
* Magellan Midstream and LBC expanding Seabrook Logistics' Houston Gulf coast crude oil and condensate marine terminal and pipeline infrastructure
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - expansion is currently estimated to cost $250 million and be operational during mid-2018
* Magellan Midstream Partners LP - Seabrook Logistics is constructing 1.7 million barrels of additional crude oil and condensate storage
* Magellan Midstream Partners-investing an additional $70 million to build new 24-inch diameter pipeline from its East Houston terminal to Holland avenue
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.