BRIEF-H2-Pharma LLC says has acquired exclusive rights to distribute fifteen products from Mayne Pharma Inc

Dec 6 Mayne Pharma Group Ltd

* H2-Pharma LLC says has acquired exclusive rights to distribute fifteen products from Mayne Pharma Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

